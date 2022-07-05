Home WORLD NEWS India reports 13,086 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths in last 24 hours
India reports 13,086 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India reported 13,086 new coronavirus infections and 19 Covid-related deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Tuesday morning.

India’s total tally of

Covid-19

infections from the beginning of the pandemic has reached 4,35,31,650.

With an increase of 611 cases from the previous day, India’s active caseload reached 1,14,475 on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections.

The country’s overall death toll since the beginning of the pandemic reached 5,25,242.

With 12,456 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate stands at 98.53 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,91,933.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.90 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.81 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 198.09 crore of Covid vaccination doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark in December, 2020, two crore in May, last year and three crore in June, 2021. The four crore mark was breached in January, this year.

