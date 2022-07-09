india-records-18,840-new-covid-cases,-43-deaths;-active-caseload-rises-by-2,693

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the number of active cases increased to 1,25,028, according to

Union Health Ministry

data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,386 with 43 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 9 am stated.

Active caseload increased by 2,693 in a day and now comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the

health ministry

said.

The daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,53,980, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 198.65 crore doses of Covid

vaccine

have been administered in the country so far.

(With agency inputs)

