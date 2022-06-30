Home WORLD NEWS India on Fire: Facing the Climate Crisis
India on Fire: Facing the Climate Crisis

From: 101 East

As India suffers through an extreme heatwave, 101 East goes to the fiery heart of the crisis where residents are sweltering in soaring temperatures.

In India’s capital, New Delhi, mountains of rubbish are on fire.

Blazes are breaking out in slums, residents are suffering heat stroke and dehydration, and there are shortages of electricity and water. This is life when an extreme heatwave hits.

New Delhi and parts of northwest India have been facing unprecedented heat, with temperatures up to 10 degrees hotter than normal.

101 East meets the residents bearing the brunt of India’s heatwave and the first responders desperately trying to put out the fires.

Published On 30 Jun 2022

