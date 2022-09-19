Home NEWS India: Narratives of division and hate
NEWS

India: Narratives of division and hate

by News
6 views
India: Narratives of division and hate

From: The Listening PostA documentary edition of the show looks at rising intolerance and xenophobia in India as toxic narratives flood the airwaves and the internet.

India is at a dangerous moment.

The voices of Hindutva – Hindu supremacy – are ascending, spreading division and hate speech.

It has worked its way through the body politic like a slow-acting poison.

And the effect on the secular fabric of the Indian republic and the lives of minorities – especially Muslims – has proven toxic, at times deadly.

Contributors:


Kanchan Gupta – Senior adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting


Manisha Pande – Executive editor, Newslaundry


Arvind Rajagopal – Professor of Media Studies, NYU


Shahrukh Alam – Advocate and columnist


Gregory Stanton – President, Genocide Watch

Published On 6 Aug 20226 Aug 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

White House announces new $270m military package for...

What’s behind Italy’s latest political turmoil?

Russia and Ukraine sign grain export deal: What...

Cuba Assembly opens door to gay marriage, other...

Trump ally Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of...

5 key takeaways from the eighth January 6...

ICJ to rule on Myanmar objections to Rohingya...

Japan’s inflation stays above central bank target for...

Military raids Sri Lanka protest camps, leaders arrested

At least 18 dead in Brazilian police raid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.