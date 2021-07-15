India is bombarding Twitter with user data requests and demands to remove content – CNN

New Delhi (CNN Business) Twitter is under enormous pressure in India this year. But even before the country rolled out strict new rules for tech firms, the company was hit by a wave of requests from the government to remove content or provide user data.

Indian authorities submitted more requests for account information from Twitter in the last six months of 2020 than any other government, the Silicon Valley-based company said in its latest transparency report Wednesday. The number of demands that India made for content removal also spiked 152% to nearly 7,000.

Twitter (TWTR) said that India’s requests for user information accounted for 25% of the total it received during the reporting period, which includes data from July 1 to December 31, 2020. Twitter did not comply with over 99% of the requests.

“Notably, this is the first time since we started publishing our transparency report in 2012 where the United States is not the top global requester,” the company said, adding that the United States came in second in terms of global volume.

The information requests included routine legal demands and emergency requests from government agencies and law enforcement authorities, the company said.