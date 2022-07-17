india-crosses-200-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-mark

NEW DELHI: India achieved a major landmark as Covid-vaccinations crossed 200 crore doses on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating citizens on the feat.

“India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi said.

While 98% of the adult population has received at least one dose of Covid jab, 90% have been fully vaccinated. Besides, 82% of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3 while 68% have got both the first and second dose. Among those aged 12-14 years, 81% have taken the first dose while 56% are fully vaccinated.

Apart from this, over 5.64 precaution doses have also been administered to all eligible populations above 18 years age.

“India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Hearty congratulations to all countrymen on this achievement,” health minister

Mansukh Mandaviya

said in a tweet.

“Powered by the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, India’s vaccination journey under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s inspiring leadership has emerged as a mighty epitome of Sabka Prayas,” he said, adding that “this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history”.

In eight states, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Telangana and Goa, 100% of the 12 years plus eligible population are fully vaccinated.

The UNICEF termed it a phenomenal accomplishment and a testament to the grit and dedication of India’s health workers, while the WHO too praised the effort.

“India has crossed a mark of 200 crore vaccination that is not the only achievement but reaching the goal in 18 months is a great feat. It has become possible with the great leadership of government and equally whole hearted participation of private entities. It shows the great strength and agility to respond by Indian healthcare.” Joy Chakraborty, COO of PD Hinduja Hospital said.

