india,-china-likely-to-hold-16th-round-of-corps-commander-level-talks-on-july-17

NEW DELHI: India and China are likely to hold the 16th round of Corps of Commander level talks on July 17 to discuss disengagement from the friction points along the

Line of Actual Control

(LAC).

The Indian side will be represented by

Fire and Fury Corps

Commander

Lt Gen A Sengupta

.

After an altercation in the Pangong lake areas, the troops of the two countries engaged in a border standoff on May 5, 2020. The standoff escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020.

India & China likely to hold 16th round of Corps Commander level talks on July17. India to be represented by Fire&F… https://t.co/qkZtt8PmTa — ANI (@ANI) 1657704845000

China has so far refused to even complete the stalled troop disengagement at Patrolling Point-15 in the larger Hot Springs-Gogra-Kongka La area, let alone move towards resolving the bigger stand-offs at the strategically-located

Depsang Plains

and

Charding Ninglung Nallah

track junction at Demchok.

(With agency inputs)

