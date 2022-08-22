Home WORLD NEWS India, Australia to promote 2-way mobility of institutions
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

India, Australia to promote 2-way mobility of institutions

by News
7 views
india,-australia-to-promote-2-way-mobility-of-institutions

NEW DELHI: Union education minister Dharmendra

Pradhan

and his Australian counterpart Jason

Claire

on Monday announced establishment of a working group on transnational education to build shared understanding of regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for two-way mobility of institutions.

Pradhan raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to

Australia

, for which the Australian minister assured cooperation in expediting the process.

Pradhan, who is on a four-day visit to Australia, held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the sixth meeting of Australia- India Education Council (AIEC) with Claire.

“During the bilateral meeting at

Western Sydney University

(WSU), the ministers had fruitful discussions on further strengthening cooperation in education, skill development, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Pradhan welcomed Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions,” according to a statement by the ministry of education.

“Pradhan stressed on the research collaboration between the two countries in the areas of Ayurveda, yoga, agriculture. He called for collaboration in skill certification and areas like mining, logistics management, among others,” it added.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How does childcare work in Austria?

What Covid-19 rules will be in place in...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

IMF to meet Sri Lanka president to finalise...

Ukraine is reliving a promise it made on...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 182

‘Victory is our hope’: Older Ukrainians on six...

UK’s Trades Union Congress calls for large rise...

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save power...

Thai court to rule on Prayuth’s term limit...

Leave a Reply