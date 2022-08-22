india,-australia-to-promote-2-way-mobility-of-institutions

NEW DELHI: Union education minister Dharmendra

Pradhan

and his Australian counterpart Jason

Claire

on Monday announced establishment of a working group on transnational education to build shared understanding of regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for two-way mobility of institutions.

Pradhan raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to

Australia

, for which the Australian minister assured cooperation in expediting the process.

Pradhan, who is on a four-day visit to Australia, held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the sixth meeting of Australia- India Education Council (AIEC) with Claire.

“During the bilateral meeting at

Western Sydney University

(WSU), the ministers had fruitful discussions on further strengthening cooperation in education, skill development, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Pradhan welcomed Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions,” according to a statement by the ministry of education.

“Pradhan stressed on the research collaboration between the two countries in the areas of Ayurveda, yoga, agriculture. He called for collaboration in skill certification and areas like mining, logistics management, among others,” it added.

