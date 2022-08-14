india-at-75:-no.-of-wetlands-with-international-tag-reaches-75,-highest-in-asia

NEW DELHI: India’s 11 more wetlands on Saturday got a tag of international importance under

Ramsar

Convention — an intergovernmental global treaty to preserve ecological character of selected wetlands across the globe — bringing the total number of such sites in the country to 75. The new addition has put India at the top in terms of having the highest number of Ramsar sites among Asian countries, surpassing China’s list of 64.

The new 11 sites, covering an area of 76,316 hectares, include four in Tamil Nadu (Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary, Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex, Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary and Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary); three in Odisha (Hirakud Reservoir, Tampara Lake and Ansupa Lake); two in Jammu & Kashmir (Shallbugh Wetland and Hygam Wetland; and one each in Madhya Pradesh (

Yashwant Sagar

) and Maharashtra (Thane Creek).

Hirakud Reservoir with 65,400 hectares is the biggest in the list of 11. Among states, Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of Ramsar sites (14) followed by Uttar Pradesh (10) in the list of 75.

“We became a contracting party to the Ramsar

Convention

in 1982. From 1982-2013, only 26 sites were added to the list of Ramsar sites. From 2014-2022, we added 49 new wetlands to the list,” said environment minister Bhupender Yadav while tweeting about reaching a figure of 75 on Saturday, just two days ahead of completion of 75 years of independence.

The wetlands – land areas covered by water, either seasonally or permanently – play a key role in flood control and as sources of water, food, fibre and raw materials. Besides, such land areas also support mangroves that protect coastlines and filter pollutants. Designation of wetlands under the Ramsar Convention would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise use of their resources.

Member countries under the global Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran in 1971, identify the sites which can be of significant value for their eco-services and rich biodiversity.

Any kind of encroachment, setting up of industry, expansion of existing industries, solid waste dumping, discharge of untreated wastes and effluents, poaching and any construction of a permanent nature are among the activities which are prohibited within the wetlands.

Wetlands in numbers:

ISRO prepared a national wetlands atlas on the basis of satellite image

It mapped 2,31,195 wetlands in India during 2017-18

wetlands in India during 2017-18 They comprise around 4.86% of the total geographic area of India

of the total geographic area of India No. of wetland sites in India under Ramsar Convention: 75

75 sites cover an area of 13,26,677 hectares

hectares No. of Ramsar sites globally: 2,466

India’s prominent wetlands:

Chilika lake areas (Odisha), Wular lake (J&K), Renuka (Himachal Pradesh), Sambhar lake (Rajasthan), Deepor Beel (Assam), East Kolkata wetlands (West Bengal), Nal Sarovar (Gujarat), Harika (Punjab), Rudra Sagar (Tripura) and Bhoj wetland (Madhya Pradesh)

