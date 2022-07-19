Home WORLD NEWS India an immortal nation: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
India an immortal nation: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan

Bhagwat

has said India is an immortal nation with a unique essence of morality which brings peace and unites every country in the world.

Bhagwat was speaking on Monday at a religious discourse in a temple here in Maharashtra.

Citing Swami Vivekananda, the

RSS

chief said every nation has a specific purpose.

“A nation is born to fulfil that purpose. The nation emerges and prospers to fulfil that specific purpose. It then becomes history and withers away like the Roman Empire,” he said.

“But, our nation’s purpose is such that it is amar (immortal). We have the essence of ‘dharmatatva’ (morality) which balances the life of everyone in the world, brings peace and unites everyone,” he said.

India has the unique “dharmatatva” which keeps people, groups and also nature in a proper form with human development without harming the environment, Bhagwat said.

This sense of morality sees that people become good and they do not give birth to (demon king) Ravan and (German dictator) Hitler, he added.

