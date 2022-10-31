India 2022: Nigeria beat Germany, win bronze

Flamingos players celebrate after their victory against USA

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, claimed the bronze medal at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India today, after defeating Germany 3-2 on penalties.

Flamingos scored first and were up 3-0, before the Germans staged a dramatic comeback late on to tie the losers final 3-3.

The game went into penalties afterwards and the Flamingos were lucky this time around, after losing to Colombia through the shoot-out lottery in the semi-finals.

The Germans scored first in the fifth minute, but it was ruled out after a VAR review, following a foul on Flamingos goalkeeper Faith Omilana.

Opeyemi Ajakaye, top scorer in the African qualifiers, then ended her goal drought with a brilliant opener for the Flamingos in the 20th minute to put Nigeria ahead.

The hardworking Amina Bello doubled the lead with a brilliant header just three minutes into the second half.

Super sub Edidiong Etim, who came on for Chidera Okenwa in the 59th minute, made it three goals for Nigeria after just four minutes on the pitch.

Just when Nigeria thought they had the game wrapped up, the Germans pulled one back through Jella Viet’s effort in the 73rd minute and scored the second in the 88th minute through Platiner Paulina, before Loreen Bender equalised for the European champions in the 92nd minute to drag the match into the lottery of penalties.

Blessing Sunday, Etim and Player-of-The-Match Ajakaye, all scored from the spot for Flamingos but defender Tumininu Adeshina’s miss did not matter as Pauliner Bartz fluffed the crucial kick for Germany.

