Home ENTERTAINMENT Independence Day: Will Smith and Harry Connick Jr.’s ON SET Interview – Entertainment Tonight
ENTERTAINMENT

Independence Day: Will Smith and Harry Connick Jr.’s ON SET Interview – Entertainment Tonight

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
independence-day:-will-smith-and-harry-connick-jr.’s-on-set-interview-–-entertainment-tonight
  1. Independence Day: Will Smith and Harry Connick Jr.’s ON SET Interview  Entertainment Tonight
  2. ‘Independence Day’ execs didn’t want to cast Will Smith because he was Black, says writer  REVOLT TV
  3. Will Smith almost lost out on his ‘Independence Day’ role because the studio didn’t think ‘a Black guy’ would appeal to ‘international markets’  Yahoo News
  4. Will Smith almost wasn’t cast in Independence Day  Digital Spy
  5. Independence Day Cast and Director Reveal How Iconic Movie Was Made  Collider
  6. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Universal Rules Friday Box Office Thanks To ‘F9,’...

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (2021) | Hollywood.com...

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Trailer Reveals A...

TOP STREAMING AND TV TRAILERS of the WEEK...

Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ season 3: Plot, cast and...

Cohh Carnage to uphold charity stream goals after...

Football mad Prince George’s cute but slightly annoying...

Grimes Reveals Head-Scratching Album Concept About Interstellar A.I....

‘Bride’ made to knee-walk with a cake in...

DijahSB | Throw That Back | Junos: The...

Leave a Reply