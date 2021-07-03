Home ENTERTAINMENT Independence Day Director Roland Emmerich Breaks Down Iconic Bill Pullman Speech – Comicbook.com
ENTERTAINMENT

Independence Day Director Roland Emmerich Breaks Down Iconic Bill Pullman Speech – Comicbook.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
independence-day-director-roland-emmerich-breaks-down-iconic-bill-pullman-speech-–-comicbook.com
  1. Independence Day Director Roland Emmerich Breaks Down Iconic Bill Pullman Speech  Comicbook.com
  2. ‘Independence Day’ execs didn’t want to cast Will Smith because he was Black, says writer  REVOLT TV
  3. Will Smith almost wasn’t cast in Independence Day  Digital Spy
  4. Will Smith almost lost out on his ‘Independence Day’ role because the studio didn’t think ‘a Black guy’ would appeal to ‘international markets’  Yahoo News
  5. Independence Day’s Studio Hated that the Film Blew Up the White House  CBR – Comic Book Resources
  6. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez snapped with kids...

Jamie Lynn Spears Asked People To Stop Sending...

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Vijay’s Vaathi Coming, performs...

Doctor Strange actor Tilda Swinton describes Ancient One...

Singing celebrities make film urging Britons to get...

Rhea Chakraborty feeds stray dogs, showers love on...

Caitlin Moran on How to Be a Woman:...

Parineeti Chopra unveils her ‘2.0’ avatar for Daboo...

Downton Abbey 2 release date is delayed until...

Nigerian student refuses to return matric gown he...

Leave a Reply