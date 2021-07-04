Some people like “Independence Day” for its campy take on “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”; or for its technical achievements, which won an Oscar and set director Roland Emmerich on the path for becoming the disaster director du jour; or for establishing Will Smith as the “King of the Fourth of July.”

Other people — like me — watch the movie religiously every time the Fourth of July rolls around. Let’s face it, when Smith’s Capt. Steven Hiller promises his step-son Dylan (Ross Bagley) fireworks, and you get them in the form of alien vessels crashing to the ground after a high-flying intergalactic space battle, why bother leaving the house to deal with traffic for your local fireworks show? And as Patricia (the positively perfect Mae Whitman) says “Happy Fourth of July, Daddy,” to President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman), I dare you not to feel something. Strong father figures and alien-war heroes? Sign me up!

More from Variety

Will Smith to Host Netflix Variety Special, Westbrook Studios to Produce

Will Smith, Alicia Keys to Headline YouTube Original Series

Will Smith, Antoine Fuqua Won’t Shoot ‘Emancipation’ in Georgia Because of Voting Restrictions

Just as much as the movie is about space-age drama, it’s also about family, particularly fathers and their children (notably Jeff Goldblum and Judd Hirsch, who reprised their father-son hijinks for the sequel — and yes, that is all that will be said about that movie — as well as the Casse family storyline, led by Randy Quaid). But beyond that, “Independence Day” represents a real moment in cinematic history, as the top-grossing film of 1996, earning $817 million at the box office.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the movie’s July 3 theatrical release, Variety takes a look back a few things you might’ve forgotten about “Independence Day.”

INDEPENDENCE DAY, Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, 1996, TM and Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection – Credit: Everett Collection

Everett Collection

“Independence Day” Is Will Smith’s Second Highest-Grossing Movie at the Box Office

Until 2019’s “Aladdin ” grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, Smith hadn’t had a bigger worldwide hit than “Independence Day’s” $800+ million haul.

The reason why this is so surprising is because it’s tough to remember when Smith wasn’t a movie star. And it’s even more unfathomable to think that the 20th Century Fox wasn’t immediately on board to cast him, but that was the case for “Independence Day.”

When searching to fill the role of the fly-boy fighter pilot, the studio had other names in mind instead of the upstart entertainer, who was making his move to movies after hitting it big as the Fresh Prince (both with his rap career and the hit 90s comedy “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”).

In Variety‘s sister publication, The Hollywood Reporter, Emmerich and the movie’s writer-producer Dean Devlin recounted their battle with the studio to land Smith.

“Ethan Hawke was on our list too, but I thought at that time he was too young. It was pretty clear it had to be Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum. That was the combo we thought,” Emmerich said. “The studio said, “No, we don’t like Will Smith. He’s unproven. He doesn’t work in international [markets].”

“They said, ‘You cast a Black guy in this part, you’re going to kill foreign [box office].’” Devlin added. “Our argument was, ‘Well, the movie is about space aliens. It’s going to do fine foreign.’ It was a big war, and Roland really stood up for [Smith] — and we ultimately won that war.”

Of course, Emmerich and Devlin were right to buck the industry’s racist “conventional wisdom” arguing that Black entertainers don’t sell overseas. “Independence Day” grossed more than $300 million domestically, with more than $500 million in ticket sales coming from abroad (not to mention the fact that Smith and Goldblum’s improvised dialogue is dynamite on screen, or the way they put their swagger on full display during their final action-hero strut through the desert).

Even still, it’s truly impressive to run the numbers and see just how hard Smith came out swinging with his first major blockbuster. With one Bioreports News of an alien and his now-iconic quip, “Welcome to Earth,” the actor ultimately earned his $5 million payday and then some, with the movie as the first step on his path to becoming the “King of the Fourth of July,” as he delivered one moneymaker after the next (albeit some to mixed reviews), including “Men in Black 1, 2, and 3,” “Wild Wild West,” “I, Robot” and “Hancock.”

“We wanted our hero in ‘Independence Day’ to be the all-American boy, and Will Smith is the all-American boy,” Devlin told Variety in a 1999 profile. “This guy has lived the American dream more than anyone I know.”