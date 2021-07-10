‘Indeed…’: Netizen asks Elon Musk if he has watched ‘Loki’, check Tesla CEO’s reply – Republic World

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday responded to a fan’s query about Disney’s Marvel cinematic ‘Loki’. The tech billionaire also left a review about the Marvel Studios show that debuted on Disney+ on June 9, 2021. “Have you watched Loki,” questioned a random Musk fan page on Twitter as he complained that his wife had disturbing nightmares, and often shouts in her sleep, ”Hobbit”, “Balrog”, and “Sauron,” the characters from Marvel Studios’ action fiction starring Tom Hiddleston as the mercurial villain Loki. Musk in the comments threads responded, “Indeed,” adding that the show is “quite good.”

The fan had put up the question on Tesla CEO’s original post about Lord of the Rings-related meme called “Fellowship of the Raptors”. Presumably, he may be curious if the SpaceX boss had watched the Marvel series released a month ago. However, Musk’s verbal engagement immediately drew flak from the Floki Inu token fan base, who thought that Musk’s appreciation of Loki was a metaphor for cryptocurrency FLOKI. In an attempt to pump up their favourite meme coin, cryptocurrency miners bombarded the comments thread with Floki Inu memes, the digital token that currently ranks 2579 on the CoinMarketCap, and is trading at $0.000005059.

Help! My wife keeps on having disturbing dreams shouting things like “Hobbit”, “Balrog”, and “Sauron”. She’s always tolkien in her sleep. PS Have you watched Loki, O resplendent one? It’s pretty good so far! pic.twitter.com/kNz5Hy7tdi — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) July 10, 2021

Musk tweeted naming his new Shiba Inu dog as ‘Floki’

Musk had first mentioned Floki earlier last month as he announced that he’d be naming his new Shiba Inu dog as ‘Floki’. His tweet riled up the cryptocurrency market pushing the market prices up for the meme-based dog-themed token Shiba Inu.The cryptocurrency had hit a big slump failing to capitalize on enthusiasm, and managing to recover only slightly, but a 5 percent dip below its current price prior to Musk’s tweet had slumped the token value to a further low. The real-time Forex analysis and exchange rate firm FXStreet had predicted that the SHIB prices might continue to consolidate after failing to break above a critical resistance trend line as the digital currency struggled to record highs “almost failing to retest the June 12 dip.” Tesla CEO’s tweet also spawned off the cryptocurrency ‘Floki,’ inspired by a character in the popular TV series Vikings.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.