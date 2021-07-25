Home News Africa Incumbent APC’s Egunjobi wins Agege LG chairmanship seat – bioreports
Incumbent APC’s Egunjobi wins Agege LG chairmanship seat – bioreports

Chairman, Agege Local Government, Ganiyu Egunjobi, has been reelected with 6,226 votes in the just-concluded local government poll in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Egunjobi, All Progressives Congress’ candidate, defeated Mr. Olusola Osolana of the PDP, who got 4,114 votes.

Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr. Salami Ojo, said that Egunjobi, having complied with the requirements of the election, had been and thus returned.

“Egunjobi of APC in the Chairmanship election of Agege local government, having complied with the requirements of law and scored the majority number of votes, is hereby elected and returned,” he declared.

NAN reports that other candidates who participated in the elections included Oyekan Olutobi of ADP, 47 votes, Esther Kosenimola, AA, 64 votes, YPP scored 23 votes.

Egunjobi, in his remarks, thanked the residents for the peaceful election and the opportunity given him to serve a second term.

(NAN)

