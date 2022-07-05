increase-house-panel-tenure,-enable-virtual-meetings:-committee-tells-naidu

NEW DELHI: A committee set up in January this year to suggest systemic improvements in the functioning of the

Rajya Sabha

secretariat has recommended to Chairman M Venkaiah

Naidu

that tenures of the House panels be extended to two years for stability and continuity and that a ‘Committee Hour’ be introduced in

Parliament

to discuss reports for wider amplification. It also recommended merging the two existing committees on industry and commerce into one and setting up a new committee on tourism and culture.

The report, authored by former

Rajya

Sabha secretary general and adviser to the Chairman,

P P K Ramacharyulu

, also observed that though virtual meetings of House panels were not found feasible by presiding officers of both

Houses

given the rules governing the meetings of Committees, “it may be time to examine in detail the issue of enabling virtual meetings of DRSCs through due process of consultations and examination of all attendant issues”, given the technological advances and legislatures in other countries provisioning for the same.

Meetings of the House panels had come to a grinding halt for nearly two years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Despite requests from several committee chairpersons that virtual meetings be permitted to allow parliamentary work to continue seamlessly, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker had decided against virtual meetings and held that this would flout the sanctity of the in-camera nature of panels’ proceedings.

The maiden report, submitted to Naidu on Tuesday, recommended that all vacancies in the RS secretariat’s committee section be filled up. At present, the eight Department Related Standing Committees (DRSCs) of Rajya Sabha are functioning with a shortage of staff ranging from 27% to over 40%.

Favouring a complete overhauling of the hierarchical systems in order to improve efficiencies, the

Ramacharyulu Report

also recommended that House panel members be allowed to convey their consent or dissent to the adoption of committee reports in writing. This was done in the context of some chairpersons raising concerns that the norms of a quorum being present (one-third of the strength of committee) tends to hold up adoption of reports for long periods.

