Inazuma, Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya and more coming to Genshin Impact in 2.0 update – Yahoo Singapore News

Genshin Impact 2.0 Key art (Image: miHoYo)

Finally, after months of waiting, Genshin Impact fans can see the new region Inazuma on the horizon.

Unveiled by developer miHoYo in a livestream on Friday (9 July), the 2.0 update (yes, 2.0, not 1.7) will see players finally reach Inazuma, and with it, the Traveler’s Electro form and a continuation of the Archon quest. The update will drop on 21 July, miHoYo revealed.

The developers were not shy about showing new characters, with the 5* Cryo sword user Kamisato Ayaka (can she unseat Eula and Ganyu as the current ice queens) and 5* Pyro bow-user Yoimiya (RIP Amber) getting prominent placement together with and the 4* Anemo claymore-user with a height complex Sayu.

However, miHoYo also did not hold back showing off characters like Yae Sakura (the calm pink-haired one), Thoma (the one who looks like a palette-swapped Childe), Kujou Sara (the cool character you’d probably have to fight a few times), Sangonomiya Kokomi (the more excitable pink-haired one), Gorou (fox boy) and the God of Eternity/Raiden Shogun/reasons-my-wallet-will-hate-me herself, Baal.

There are also new bosses with Pyro joining the Hypostasis family and the Perpetual Mecahnical Array, which the developers teased as as having a connection with the Ruin Guards.

Also, for those of you who need more Marionette Cores, the Maguu Kenki will be emigrating to Inazuma permanently once we say goodbye to the Golden Archipelago (presumably with those forsaken Sea Ganodermas).

Some of the other things to look forward to include cross-saves between PC, Mobile and PlayStation (finally), meaning those of you lucky enough to have a PS5 (or if you’re still on a PS4) can finally play on that big living room TV.

The new region will also include be new artifact sets, and of course, new Electro Archon Statues, which means another oculus hunt (joy, and hopefully we’ve learnt about tracking these from our first time)..

For gacha whales, it also looks like miHoYo have finally listened and will be including a Fate system to get your desired 5* weapon from the weapon banner. You’d probably still need to spend more than the character banner, but hey, at least you’re not going to get 14 Skyward Atlases before finally getting an Amos Bow.

Overall, this is miHoYo’s biggest Genshin Impact update to date, and just in time for the upcoming one-year anniversary. The new content and region will come with loads of exploration and World Quests will definitely attract both new and returning users, while the slate of new characters will likely keep most players satisfied for a while.

GellyPanda is a casual gamer who occasionally dabbles into gatcha games.

