INALSA expands into Fitness Market with Launch of FITTYFY – Devdiscourse

INALSA has launched its fitness brand – FITTYFY this month and it is available on online channels Amazon and Flipkart.

(https://www.amazon.in/stores/FITTYFY/page/13B65075-B0BA-4491-A9B6-02E124DBBE52?ref_=ast_bln) This expansion by INALSA has been introduced to develop 360 health and wellness experience for customers. To keep up with COVID times, where gym and fitness centers are shut and unlikely to open soon, building out some kind of home gyms could help one stay healthy and active during quarantine times. People are looking for ways to exercise effectively within four walls and with the launch of FITTYFY, the fitness products will allow us to enter thousands of new homes.

FITTYFY FFTM High-Performance Treadmill Series The FFTM Treadmill Series offers everything any modern health enthusiast expects in a treadmill. FITTYFY Motorized Treadmill FFTM 250AI includes features like Auto Inclination, 12 Built-in Programs, Sem -Auto Lubrication, Hydraulic Folding System. Next in the range are FFTM 250, FFTM 150 motorized treadmills with Manual Inclination, Built-in Programs, Folding System, MP3, and Aux Input. 5 in 1 Manual Treadmill FFTM 410M is excellent fitness equipment that comes with push up, twister, jogger, and stepper providing all machines available in one single equipment. These treadmills will kickstart one’s fitness journey and will offer a safe and satisfying environment to hit fitness goals faster and more efficiently.

FITTYFY FFAB Professional Air Bike Series Take any fitness routine to next level with FITTYFY Air Bikes. A stationary exercise bike that combines legs and arms for full-body movement. The pedaling builds one’s calves, hamstrings, quadriceps and helps in making the back and glutes stronger. FFAB 01R Air Bike features flywheel-based resistance, multi-position handle grip, cushioned backrest, and adjustable seat height. FFAB 01 Air Bike comes with similar features without a backrest option. No matter how one wants to achieve the workout goals, whether easy workout routines or challenging HIIT routines, this Air Bike is a more satisfying and efficient way to burn fat and achieve one’s goals.

FITTYFY FFFM Foot Massager Series FITTYFY guides one towards the perfect way to relax and ease tensed muscles. FFFM 80H foot massager is a complete massaging solution that provides extreme relaxation and removes all tiredness and fatigue from every joint in the feet. Its shape has been designed in a way that it adjusts according to your foot, legs, calves, and acupuncture points, making you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated after the massage. The model comes with 3 auto programs, 3 personal preference programs, 3 intensity workout levels, and fully automatic massage in all positions. The heating function included brings comfortable warmth, targets sore muscles, and melts away pain and tightness. FFFM 40H foot massager is next in the product range providing professional massage to feet and ankles. The whole body will feel relaxed with the surprising benefits that come along with FITTYFY foot massagers.

FITTYFY by INALSA is driven by a mission to make fitness accessible at home. The product line includes entry-level and affordable fitness equipment. . With FITTFY, discover a whole range of health and wellness products that will deliver a game-changing home gyming experience.

About FITTYFY by INALSA INALSA is venturing into the health, fitness, and personal care segment with the launch of a new brand FITTYFY. INALSA is a 30-year-old brand in India in the Home and Kitchen Appliance segment and has over million satisfied customers in India. With FITTYFY, INALSA aims at providing quality fitness and health products at affordable prices to Indian customers with a service network across INDIA.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585903/FITTYFY_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585904/FITTYFY_Fitness_INALSA.jpg

