in-twin-building-of-miami-complex-that-collapsed,-most-residents-remain

About a block from the Miami-area beachfront condominium tower that collapsed sits its sister building, erected a year later by the same company, using the same materials and a similar design. This has made some residents of Champlain Towers North worried enough to leave, though most have remained.
Relative of Florida missing: 'There's hope'
A candlelight vigil was held in Surfside, Florida as crews searched through the rubble of last week’s building collapse. Martin Langesfeld commented ‘I really believe miracles do happen.’ His sister and brother-in-law are among the missing. (June 29)
Possible Failure Point Emerges in Miami Building Collapse
The investigation into what may be the deadliest accidental building collapse in American history has just begun, but experts who have examined video footage of the disaster outside Miami are focusing on a spot in the lowest part of the condominium complex — possibly in or below the underground parking garage — where an initial failure could have set off a structural avalanche. Called “progressive collapse,” the gradual spread of failures could have occurred for a variety of reasons, including d
Biden supports federal probe for building collapse
Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden supports a federal investigation into the Florida building collapse. “We want to play any constructive role we can play in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it happening in the future,” she said. (June 28)
Surfside building collapse latest: Hope not lost amid ‘frantic search’ for survivors
At least 11 people are dead and 150 others remain unaccounted for after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida’s Miami-Dade County last week, officials said. A massive search and rescue operation entered its sixth day on Tuesday, as crews continued to carefully comb through the pancaked pile of debris in hopes of finding survivors. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex’s 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.