in-twin-building-of-miami-complex-that-collapsed,-most-residents-remain

The bioreports

Possible Failure Point Emerges in Miami Building Collapse

The investigation into what may be the deadliest accidental building collapse in American history has just begun, but experts who have examined video footage of the disaster outside Miami are focusing on a spot in the lowest part of the condominium complex — possibly in or below the underground parking garage — where an initial failure could have set off a structural avalanche. Called “progressive collapse,” the gradual spread of failures could have occurred for a variety of reasons, including d