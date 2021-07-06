Home ENTERTAINMENT “In the end we only regret the chances we didn’t take” – Actress, Rosy Meurer writes
Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has taken to Instagram to share a motivational quote about “regrets”.

This comes months after she was dragged to filth for “snatching” Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill. According to her, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.

The mum of one, who is currently on a family vacation in Ghana, shared a photo of herself at the beach and wrote, “In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take. GOOD MORNING”.

In other news, the actress and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, stepped out with their son over the weekend.

The controversial couple, who welcomed their son, King Churchill Jnr, in March 2021, are on vacation in Ghana and are having an amazing time together as a family. They also paid a visit to the Elmina Slave Castle.

Rosy took to her Instagram page to share photos from the trip as she wished her followers a wonderful week ahead. See the photos here.

