In Sri Lanka, the Government Looks Increasingly Like a Family Firm – The New York Times

The coalition government that replaced him brought hopes of reform and a promise to put the war-ravaged country on a path to reconciliation, in which war crimes would be investigated and the grievances of minorities, which the rebels had made their rallying cry, would be addressed.

But the new government was so bogged down by bickering and dysfunction that many voters apparently yearned for the order the Rajapaksas had imposed. The bombings on Easter in 2019 — in which, despite repeated warnings from India’s intelligence service, militants launched simultaneous attacks that killed more than 250 people — helped Gotabya Rajapaksa to handily win the presidential election months later, campaigning as a strongman.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s response to it, which has included putting strict restrictions on movement and essentially closing the border to tourists, has added to the economic woes in Sri Lanka, which had already been caught in a cycle of debt.

Basil Rajapaksa, the new finance minister, played important roles in both of his brothers’ presidential campaigns and is seen as a pragmatic strategist within the family. Some analysts and opposition politicians saw his appointment as an acknowledgment by his brothers that urgent action was needed to address the economy and the discontent.

But others wondered why a non-Rajapaksa could not be found to do the job.

“I don’t think we have faced such a serious crisis in our balance of payment in the last several decades. This means professional, technical input to solve this situation and get this country out of it,” said Harsha De Silva, an opposition lawmaker and an economist. “The Rajapaksas believe that expertise lies only among their family — that if one brother can’t do, the next brother will try, and if that fails, a third brother will do.”

“You need discussions, you need ideas thrown around in a crisis,” Mr. De Silva added. “This family — they all think alike, and we have seen that because they have been in office since 2005, except for a few years.”