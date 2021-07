England hammered Ukraine 4-0 to reach the European Championship quarter-finals.

Captain Harry Kane scored twice and fans celebrated in Rome and back home as Gareth Southgate’s men set up a last-four clash with Denmark.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the evening’s best images.

Supporters of both teams mingle in Rome before kick-off (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

The England manager had support of his own in the Italian capital (Daniele Leone/PA)

England had some support in the stands despite leaving Wembley for the only time in the tournament (Nick Potts/PA)

Back home, fans sing the national anthem in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

England take the knee before kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane slides in to give England an early lead (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Kane, second left, celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane’s opener is celebrated in Manchester… (Martin Rickett/PA)

…and London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Luke Shaw battles for possession (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Kane prevents Sergey Krivtsov getting a shot away (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Former England manager Fabio Capello was among the spectators (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring England’s second goal (Nick Potts/PA)

The celebrations back in London escalated (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Kane’s header flashes through keeper Georgiy Bushchan’s legs to make it 3-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

Jordan Henderson wheels away in celebration after his first international goal (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko shows his frustration (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

The drinks begin to fly in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kane is congratulated by Shevchenko, left, after the final whistle (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

England fans celebrate at full-time (Marco Iacobucci/PA)