in-pictures:-deadly-flooding-in-western-europe

This aerial photo shows flooding in Erftstadt, Germany, on July 16. Rhein-Erft District/@BezRegKoeln/Twitter Updated 4:42 AM ET, Sat July 17, 2021

Severe flooding caused by historic rainfall has led to dozens of deaths in western Europe, and hundreds of people are missing.

“In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,” Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesman, told CNN.

Shocking images of the devastation in Germany and Belgium showed entire villages underwater, with cars wedged in between collapsed buildings and debris. The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland have also experienced flooding.