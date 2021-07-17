in-pictures:-deadly-flooding-in-western-europe

This aerial photo shows flooding in Erftstadt, Germany, on July 16.
Rhein-Erft District/@BezRegKoeln/Twitter
Severe flooding caused by historic rainfall has led to dozens of deaths in western Europe, and hundreds of people are missing.
“In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,” Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesman, told CNN.
Shocking images of the devastation in Germany and Belgium showed entire villages underwater, with cars wedged in between collapsed buildings and debris. The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland have also experienced flooding.
A water level gauge in Arcen, North Limburg shows rising waters on July 17. Dutch officials ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people in the municipality of Venlo, as the Maas river was rising there faster than expected.
Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
An Arcen resident looks at the rising water of the river Maas.
Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A man brushes water and mud out of his flooded house in Ensival, Belgium, on July 16.
Francisco Seco/AP
People collect debris in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany.
Ina Fassbender/bioreports/Getty Images
The Steinbach dam in North Rhine-Westphalia, Euskirchen is seen after flooding.
Markus Klümper/picture alliance/Getty Images
Firefighters walk past a car that was damaged by flooding in Schuld, Germany.
Thomas Frey/dpa/AP
People lay sandbags in Roermond, Netherlands, on July 16.
Cris Toala Olivares/Getty Images
A woman sorts through clothing at a shelter in Liege, Belgium, on Friday.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
A woman walks up the stairs of her damaged house in Ensival, Belgium.
Francisco Seco/AP
A man walks through a flooded part of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, on Thursday.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
A regional train sits in floodwaters at the local station in Kordel, Germany.
Sebastian Schmitt/AP
People use rafts to evacuate after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
People look at a railway crossing that was destroyed by the flooding in Priorei, Germany.
Sascha Schuermann/bioreports/Getty Images
Men walk by damaged homes in Schuld, Germany.
Michael Probst/AP
A man surveys what remains of his house in Schuld.
Thomas Frey/dpa/AP
Water from the Ahr River flows past a damaged bridge in Schuld.
Michael Probst/AP
Evacuees ride a bus in Valkenburg aan de Geul, Netherlands.
Sem van der Wal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
People walk on a damaged road in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
A resident uses a bucket to remove water from a house cellar in Hagen, Germany.
Roberto Pfeil/dpa/AP
A man and woman stand on the stoop of their home as they look at floodwaters in Geulle, Netherlands.
Sem van der Wal/ANP/Getty Images
Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday.
Michael Probst/AP
A man steps down a ladder in an attempt to cut his boat loose in the Meuse River in Liege, Belgium.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
Caravans and campers are partially submerged in Roermond, Netherlands.
Rob Engelaar/ANP/Getty Images
A destroyed building is seen in a flood-affected area of Schuld, Germany.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
People walk over floodwaters in Stansstad, Switzerland.
Urs Flueerler/EPA-EFE-Shutterstock
Cars are covered by debris in Hagen, Germany.
Martin Meissner/AP
A flood-affected area of Schuld, Germany.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters