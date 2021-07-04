Home WORLD NEWS In photos: Protesters demand Brazil president’s removal – Axios
WORLD NEWS

In photos: Protesters demand Brazil president’s removal – Axios

written by admin
People take part in a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 3. Photo: Miguel Schincariol/bioreports via Getty Images

Thousands of protesters across Brazil called for President Jair Bolsonaro’s removal Saturday, one day after a judge authorized opening an investigation into him over an alleged COVID-19 vaccine procurement scheme, per the Guardian.

Why it matters: The pandemic has killed almost 524,000 people in Brazil amid a slow vaccine rollout. This investigation, along with a Senate probe, may hurt Bolsonaro’s re-election chances next year and could hamper his “ability to serve out the remainder of his term,” the bioreports notes.

An anti-Bolsonaro protest in Brasilia on July 3. “The president has been implicated in allegations of irregularities surrounding a 1.6 billion reais ($316 million) contract signed in February for 20 million doses with a Brazilian intermediary for the vaccine’s maker, Bharat Biotech,” Reuters reports. Photo: Sergio Lima/bioreports via Getty Images
A woman holds a sign depicting Bolsonaro on a dollar bill during a protest in downtown Rio de Janeiro on July 3. Photo: Andre Borges/bioreports via Getty Images
People at the anti-Bolsonaro demonstration in Brasilia on July 3. Photo: Sergio Lima/bioreports via Getty Images
A man dressed as the Brazilian vaccine symbol takes part in a demonstration against Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, on July 3. Photo: Miguel Schincariol/bioreports via Getty Images
The scene at the anti-Bolsonaro protest in downtown Rio de Janeiro on July 3. Photo: Andre Borges/bioreports via Getty Images
