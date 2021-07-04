In photos: Protesters demand Brazil president’s removal – Axios

Sign up for our daily briefing
People take part in a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 3. Photo: Miguel Schincariol/bioreports via Getty Images
Thousands of protesters across Brazil called for President Jair Bolsonaro’s removal Saturday, one day after a judge authorized opening an investigation into him over an alleged COVID-19 vaccine procurement scheme, per the Guardian.
Why it matters: The pandemic has killed almost 524,000 people in Brazil amid a slow vaccine rollout. This investigation, along with a Senate probe, may hurt Bolsonaro’s re-election chances next year and could hamper his “ability to serve out the remainder of his term,” the bioreports notes.