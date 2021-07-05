In OPEC Deadlock, U.A.E. Steps Out of Saudi Shadow – The Wall Street Journal

OPEC failed in its third attempt to resolve a deadlock over oil production between two of the cartel’s closest and most important members.

The group called off a meeting scheduled for Monday after Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s de facto head, couldn’t convince the United Arab Emirates—typically one of its most dependable supporters in the group—to sign off on a deal to boost output and tame prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was due to meet with a group of Russia-led oil producers, an alliance called OPEC+, after hammering out a tentative deal to pump more oil late last week.

The U.A.E. has blocked that deal, asking for scope to produce more of its own oil under any accord.

Oil prices rose to fresh multiyear highs after the OPEC meeting was called off. Futures on Brent crude, the benchmark in international energy markets, jumped 1% to $76.96 a barrel, their highest level since late 2018. West Texas Intermediate, the main grade of U.S. crude, gained 1.1% to $76.06 a barrel.

Early last year, the group agreed to cut its collective output by some 9.7 million barrels a day, taking out the equivalent of about 10% of 2019 global demand, when economies were shutting down. The group has since restored a big chunk of that. On Friday, most delegates agreed to a deal to gradually undo the rest, some 5.8 million barrels a day, by increasing production by 400,000 barrels a day each month through late 2022.