Home WORLD NEWS In OPEC Deadlock, U.A.E. Steps Out of Saudi Shadow – The Wall Street Journal
WORLD NEWS

In OPEC Deadlock, U.A.E. Steps Out of Saudi Shadow – The Wall Street Journal

by admin
written by admin
in-opec-deadlock,-uae.-steps-out-of-saudi-shadow-–-the-wall-street-journal

OPEC failed in its third attempt to resolve a deadlock over oil production between two of the cartel’s closest and most important members.

The group called off a meeting scheduled for Monday after Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s de facto head, couldn’t convince the United Arab Emirates—typically one of its most dependable supporters in the group—to sign off on a deal to boost output and tame prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was due to meet with a group of Russia-led oil producers, an alliance called OPEC+, after hammering out a tentative deal to pump more oil late last week.

The U.A.E. has blocked that deal, asking for scope to produce more of its own oil under any accord.

Oil prices rose to fresh multiyear highs after the OPEC meeting was called off. Futures on Brent crude, the benchmark in international energy markets, jumped 1% to $76.96 a barrel, their highest level since late 2018. West Texas Intermediate, the main grade of U.S. crude, gained 1.1% to $76.06 a barrel.

Early last year, the group agreed to cut its collective output by some 9.7 million barrels a day, taking out the equivalent of about 10% of 2019 global demand, when economies were shutting down. The group has since restored a big chunk of that. On Friday, most delegates agreed to a deal to gradually undo the rest, some 5.8 million barrels a day, by increasing production by 400,000 barrels a day each month through late 2022.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Blue Jackets’ Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma...

Pro golfer Gene Siller, 2 others found shot...

Quentin Tarantino Buys L.A.’s Vista Theatre – Deadline

180,000 Cubans flee their homes as Tropical Storm...

Fears arise that Lambda COVID-19 variant from Peru...

More than 1,000 Afghan soldiers flee into Tajikistan...

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunite...

One person dead after accident at Adventureland amusement...

Miami condo collapse: death toll reaches 27 as...

2 Chicago cops shot while breaking up 4th...

Leave a Reply