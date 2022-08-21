in-mp,-tigress-‘mausi’-protects,-trains-cubs-of-her-dead-sister

BHOPAL: In a rare show of maternal sentiments among wild animals, a tigress in a Madhya Pradesh national park has not only been taking care of three cubs of her dead sister along with four of her own, but also giving them precedence in hunting training.

The ‘mausi’ (maternal aunt) tigress – named T28 – has become a centre of attraction at the

Sanjay Dubri National Park and Tiger Reserve

in

Sidhi

district for the way she has been taking care of her sister’s cubs.

It was not an easy journey for the four cubs born to tigress T18. One of them fell prey to an adult tiger right after the death of their mother in a train accident.

However, the maternal aunt of the three surviving cubs – T28 – took it upon herself to see that not only the little ones survived, but had proper training to get on in the fiercely competitive jungle world.

“We received information that a big cat was lying near railway tracks in the reserve’s core area of

Dubri

range on March 16 this year. A forest department team reached the spot and found it was tigress T18,” Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve’s field director

YP Singh

said.

After being rescued, the seriously injured T18 was released from a cage the next day following treatment, but it was hard for the big cat to move and finally she died a few hours later, he said.

Singh said, “After this, our major concern was the safety of T18’s four cubs, who were nine-month-old at that time. Elephant-mounted patrolling teams were pressed for their monitoring and prey was given to them but unfortunately an adult tiger killed one of these four cubs.”

