in-10-days,-2.5-crore-voters-gave-aadhaar-information-voluntarily-to-ec

NEW DELHI: Over 2.5 crore voters have voluntarily furnished their Aadhaar details to the Election Commission in the 10 days since the launch of the EC drive to collect Aadhaar numbers of all those on the electoral rolls for the purpose of voter authentication and weeding out bogus entries in the rolls.

This update on the Aadhaar collection drive, launched on August 1, was shared by

Commissioner

Anup Chandra Pandey

while addressing a conference organised by the EC here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar

and comprising the chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories.

Addressing the conference – aimed at sharing experiences and learnings from the state assembly elections held in 2021 and 2022 –

CEC Kumar

said the individual initiatives and innovations by the CEOs for use of information technology in election management need to be comprehensively analysed and integrated with the EC’s IT systems and applications to avoid duplication. Given the changing connectivity and technological landscape, he called for geo-tagging of all polling stations and revision of route charts by the district administration.

Talking about the recent drive by the Commission for voluntary collection of

Aadhaar, Pandey

stressed on the need for strict adherence to EC guidelines on collection of details.

The poll panel was empowered to collect Aadhaar details of all electors for voter authentication as part of four key electoral reforms passed last year. The amendments to the Representation of the People’s Act and rules were notified recently, with August 1 set as the date for them to come into force.

Accordingly, EC had embarked on a time-bound programme on August 1 to collect Aadhaar details of all voters, both through the online route, by filling up a new

Form B

, and offline submission of Form B’s hard copy during house-to-house visits by the block level officers deployed by the electoral registration officer.

