Impressive renovation sees drab family bathroom transform into serene spa

With the winter months fast approaching and the sunny weather increasingly replaced by rainy days, spending time at home is more appealing than ever. And when it comes to cosying up during the cold winter nights, nothing quite says comfort like relaxing with a steamy bubble bath, a couple of scented candles and a soothing soundtrack.

But whether you have a small bathroom in need of some TLC or a larger area that looks a little worse for wear, creating the ultimate serene space is easier than you may think.

What’s more, giving your bathroom a makeover is the perfect way to increase your property’s value. In fact, according to The Property Centre, an updated bathroom can add 4-5% to the price of your home.

So, with that in mind, interiors and lifestyle blogger Amy Davies Pereira (@littlehouseinlondon) reveals how she turned a tired family bathroom into a serene spa-inspired space…

Before: Amy’s family bathroom was a gloomy, uninviting space

(Image: Instagram / @littlehouseinlondon)

It was light and airy but lacked personality

(Image: Instagram / @littlehouseinlondon)

Before embarking on the renovation project, Amy’s bathroom was lacking in colour and personality. So she set out to put her own stamp on the space by choosing a theme that was far less plain.

“The light filled space was great, but it was definitely time for an update and an injection of colour,” says Amy.

The walls of Amy’s bathroom have been transformed with CTD’s Dyroy tiles. The beautiful, crackle-effect, glazed ceramic tiles are priced at £59.99 per m².

She has maximised space in the bathroom by choosing an elegant roll top shower-bath, which is from Burlington Bathrooms and costs £1,108.

After: The room now features vivid green tiled walls and blush pink accents

(Image: Instagram / @littlehouseinlondon)

It’s the perfect place to relax after a busy day

(Image: Instagram / @littlehouseinlondon)

While the deep green wall tiles may ooze modern elegance, Amy was determined to put as much thought into her choice of flooring and opted for some Cuban Star floor tiles.

Inspired by traditional encaustic designs, the tiles come in at £59.99 per m² from CTD Tiles and are the perfect finishing touch for any space.

Elsewhere, the room’s green walls, cabinets and leafy plants are softened by splashes of blush pink, including aspen abstract shaped bath mat and and a pastel back wall.

For the flooring, Amy opted for Cuban Star tiles

(Image: Instagram / @littlehouseinlondon)

Amy has a lot of love for her pink vanity unit

(Image: Instagram / @littlehouseinlondon)

However, it’s a vanity unit that takes Amy’s heart. She says: “Of all the things I own, this pink vanity sink unit is one of my favourites.” It adds a pop of playful colour and helps to soften the scheme.

Elsewhere, Amy has created a spa-like experience at home with an array of products including her favourite aromatic bath salts, moisturising bath essence and a scented candle. All from In Bloom, prices start from £14.

Get the look Riviera vanity unit – £1,088, Burlington Bathrooms

This blush pink vanity unit is the perfect way to inject some colour

(Image: Burlington Bathrooms)

Bath mat – £38, Anthropologie

This floral shaped bath mat adds plenty of style

(Image: Anthropologie)

Heritage Star Blue tiles – £32.70 per m², Porcelain Superstore

The blue and white tones create a nautical theme

(Image: Porcelain Superstore)

Faux plant – £6, Primark

Faux plants are ideal for anyone wanting to add greenery while avoiding the maintenance

(Image: Primark)

Accents shower caddy – £56.99, Victoria Plum

A shower caddy can really help keep things organised

(Image: Victoria Plum)

ROBIN wooden bath bridge – £32, Made

Make bathtimes as relaxing as possible with this wooden bath bridge

(Image: Made)

Follow Amy on Instagram @littlehouseinlondon.

