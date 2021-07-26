Impose heavy sanctions on sale, consumption of alcohol – Muslim journalists tell Buhari

Muslim journalists on the platform of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) have advised governments at all levels to impose heavy sanctions on the sale and consumption of alcohol in the country.

The association noted that this will go a long way to discourage sale and consumption of alcohol and other substances among the youth.

MMPN, Oyo State chapter in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting in Ibadan on Sunday, observed that many youths engaged in consumption of alcohol and other hard drugs which have adverse effects on their psycological well-being.

The association noted that this was responsible for the high rate of thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, gun running across the country.

It called on governments to make law and impose heavy sanctions that will discourage sale and consumption of alcohol.

In the communique signed by MMPN Chairman in the state, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi and the communique drafting members, Mr. Shehu Suleman and Mr. Semiu Akinremi, the association also urged federal government to address the hardship caused by inflation.

It decried high cost of foods and other goods in the market, which had increased hardship in the country.

“The body further called on parents to mentor their children for them to be useful to the society and shun all forms of social vices.

"MMPN called on government at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to empower the youths and the needy in the society, empowering of those on the streets would reduce insecurity in Nigeria," the communiqué read.