important-super-eagles-player-lands-prestigious-award-at-top-european-giants,-makes-big-statement

Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been named as the best player of the season by his club Sparta Rotterdam

The Dutch side took to their official social media page to announce the latest development about the 21-year-old

Last season in the Dutch League, Maduka Okoye featured in 21 games for Sparta as they finished eight on the final table

Sparta Rotterdam who are Dutch professional football League side have named Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as their best player of the season due to his impressive performances for the club.

Although Sparta Rotterdam did not finish among the top four at the just concluded League season won by Ajax, but Maduka Okoye provided series of save that helped his side last term.

According to the official confirmation by the club who took to their Instagram page to announce, they urged the Nigerian goalkeeper to continue with his brilliant form.

Super Eagles goalie Maduka Okoye in action.

Photo by ANP Sport

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles goalkeeper also expressed happiness while reacting to the latest development about his football career.

Maduka Okoye joined Sparta Rotterdam in 2020 from Jong Sparta and featured in 21 games last season for the Dutch professional side.

Okoye was born in Düsseldorf to a Nigerian father and a German mother.

He started his career in 2012 with Bayer Leverkusen turning up for their Youth team. In 2017, he left Bayer Leverkusen for Fortuna Düsseldorf where he played for their Youth team and the senior team.

Since 2019 that Maduka Okoye was called into the Super Eagles by coach Gernot Rohr, the Nigerian goalkeeper has appeared in eight games for the three-time African champions.

