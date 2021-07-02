impeachment-lawyer-doubts-there-will-be-more-charges-against-trump-organization

A former federal prosecutor tamped down expectations for any more charges against the Trump Organization following an indictment for an alleged tax fraud scheme.

Daniel Goldman, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who also served as general counsel for the House Intelligence Committee during the first Trump impeachment, downplayed the outlook during an appearance on MSNBC. This comes on the same day former President Donald Trump’s company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged Thursday for what prosecutors said was a 15-year effort to help executives evade taxes with off-the-books perks.

Lawyers for the company and Weisselberg pleaded not guilty.

“I don’t see why there would be additional charges against the Trump Organization unless new evidence comes in,” Goldman said on Deadline: White House. “My guess is that they’ve evaluated this evidence. I don’t really see any statute of limitations issues in this indictment that would have required them to do this now as opposed to later, which could be a reason why they’re going to bifurcate any charges. So, it’s a little confusing to me if they have more, why they would charge this. And for that reason, common sense leads me to believe that they’re not going to have any more.”

Goldman also said he is a “little surprised” there was no settlement in civil court and surmised Weisselberg, who was accused of avoiding taxes on about $1.7 million in income, declined an opportunity to cooperate with prosecutors because he feels good about his chances.

Trump himself was not charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors said he did sign some of the checks that are part of the case being led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, according to the Associated Press.

