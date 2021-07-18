Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights – Bleacher Report

0 of 8
Credit: Impact Wrestling
A year ago, Slammiversary changed Impact Wrestling as we knew it.
New faces, new stories and champions fueled the company for the next 12 months, carrying it through the pandemic era of professional wrestling. Saturday night, fans returned to Nashville for one of the company’s premier events, headlined by a massive main event pitting AEW star and Impact world champion Kenny Omega against “The Draw” Sami Callihan in a No Disqualification Match.
What went down on a show, promising more surprises and potential company-altering debuts, as well as championship encounters up and down the card?
Find out now with this recap of the July 17 pay-per-view extravaganza.
1 of 8
Announced for Saturday’s show are:
- No Disqualification Match for the Impact World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan
- Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. A Mystery Opponent
- Moose vs. Chris Sabin
- Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams
- W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards
- Fatal 4-Way Match for the Impact Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh and A Mystery Partner vs. The Good Brothers
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona and A Mystery Partner
- Countdown to Slammiversary Match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Fire N Flava (c) vs. Rosemary and Havok
Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.
2 of 8
Credit: Impact Wrestling
The night’s action kicked off with Decay’s Rosemary and Havok hitting the ring, accompanied by Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, for their Knockouts Tag Team Championship opportunity against Fire N Flava’s Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.
The champions dominated the action, cutting Rosemary off from her partner. They beat her down and appeared to be well on their way to a successful title defense until a double boot spot allowed The Demon Assassin to tag Havok into the match.
The biggest, strongest member of the match woman-handled the opposition until a blind charge into the steel post left her stunned. Havok shook it off, countered a sleeper into the tombstone and picked up the win and titles for her and Rosemary.
Result
Havok and Rosemary defeated Fire N Flava to win the titles
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a match hurt by a distinct lack of time but still hella fun, thanks to the energy brought by the champions and the popularity of Decay.
The babyfaces had to fight from underneath if they wanted to win the titles and they did, overcoming a team that had systematically tore through the women’s division to establish themselves the unquestioned best tag team on Impact’s Knockouts roster.
As a teaser for the show to come, this worked extremely well and gives fans an exciting title change to boot.
3 of 8
Credit: Impact Wrestling
Six of the most talented professional wrestlers in the world kicked off the main card portion of this year’s blockbuster event as Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju and Chris Bey challenged Josh Alexander for the X-Division Championship in an Impact Wrestling staple: the Ultimate X Match.
To win, a competitor would have to climb rigging, maneuver their way across ropes and retrieve the title.
Raju repeatedly tried underhanded tactics to grab hold of the belt without having to work for it. He also repeatedly failed. The competitors engaged in a mid-ring submission spot that started with a Sharpshooter and went all the way up to the ropes, where a hanging Alexander grabbed an ankle lock on Bey.
Williams uncorked Canadian Destroyers on Raju and Miguel, then delivered another to Bey, who was on the shoulders of Alexander.
Late, Alexander wiped out Miguel with a super exploder, then tussled with Bey over the title. Austin tried to steal the belt from them but crashed and burned before The Walking Weapon finally secured the gold and ensured the continuation of his reign.
Result
Alexander defeated Bey, Miguel, Austin, Raju and Williams to retain
Grade
B+
Analysis
The X-Division, as it has so often over the course of Impact Wrestling’s history, tore it up and set nearly an impossible bar for the rest of the card to eclipse. The creativity, excitement, energy and fearlessness with which the performers approached the bout resulted in an electric start to the show.
The submission spot midway through the bout will earn all the buzz on social media, and justifiably so. It was excellent and unlike anything we have ever seen in any of these matches. The super destroyer by Williams to Bey was equally great but it was the rather simplistic last-chance dive by Austin to steal the title that really upped the drama.
Alexander winning was the right call as it still very much feels like we are in the infancy of his reign. Miguel will have his shot, Bey too. Alexander is a hybrid competitor whose love for the X-Division is well documented and letting him have a lengthy run as a seemingly unbeatable champion will only help the star that is eventually tapped to knock him off.
4 of 8
Credit: Impact Wrestling
After Brian Myers aligned himself with Tenille Dashwood in his war with former friend Matt Cardona, the Long Island Broski reintroduced “Hot Mess” Chelsea Green to the Impact faithful, his mystery partner for a special mixed tag team match.
Cardona rolled early but a face-first flatliner on the entrance ramp by Myers turned the tide in his and Dashwood’s favor. Myers worked over Cardona for several minutes while Dashwood pulled Green off the apron, preventing her from making the tag to her fiance.
Green finally tagged in and unloaded on Dashwood until both tumbled to the arena floor. Cardona downed Myers and survived a low blow from Dashwood by revealing a cup. From there, Cardona wiped out Myers and Kaleb at ringside and Green flattened Tenille with the Unprettier for the pinfall victory.
Result
Cardona and Green defeated Dashwood and Myers
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was boatloads of fun, with Cardona and Myers getting their ring time and Green and Dashwood entering late to put an exclamation point on everything. It was, like the opener, energetic and featured some cool throwback spots to previous angles, matches and characters involving this bunch of characters.
In an industry where so many matches try to go for epic and thus overstay their welcomes, this was short, sweet and to the point.
Green, if she is signed to the company, figures to be an instant threat to the Knockouts title and another talent thriving outside the confines of WWE.
5 of 8
Credit: Impact Wrestling
W. Morrissey sought to continue his crusade against an industry that he believes wronged him, battling the heart and soul of Impact Wrestling, Eddie Edwards, in the night’s next bout. The big man dominated the action early and often, even shaking off a bum knee to wear down the former world champion.
Every time it appeared as though Edwards might manage a comeback, Morrissey cut him off, going as far as to drive him into the ring apron with a chokeslam. Eddie finally created separation, delivering a back body drop on the entrance ramp and following with a Boston Knee Party.
He took Morrissey down with a sunset flip powerbomb and added a Blue Thunder Bomb but could not put the undefeated monster away. With desperation setting in, Morrissey wrapped his hand in a chain and rocked Edwards with it before adding a powerbomb for the win.
Result
Morrissey defeated Edwards
Grade
C+
Analysis
It started rather slow but Morrissey and Edwards hit their stride midway through the bout and managed to have a damn good, physical fight.
Edwards is such a great babyface and has such a connection with audiences that he will always be able to get them invested in whatever he is doing. He proved it here and the monstrous intensity of Morrissey only made it easier to tell the story.
The big man is headed for big things in Impact, the type of unstoppable force that will always work across the ring from a babyface champion. While it remains to be seen how the main event plays out, a no holds barred series between Morrissey and Sami Callihan could be a hell of a lot of fun.
6 of 8
Credit: Impact Wrestling
Shera and Madman Fulton interrupted a ringside interview by Gia Miller with the Impact Wrestling superfan and took exception with a referee over being barred from ringside during Ultimate X.
Scott D’Amore arrived and booked match between the big men and the returning former Impact Wrestling tag team champions, FinJuice!
Juice Robinson and David Finlay made short work of the opposition and scored the decisive win off a Dudley Dog from Finlay to Shera.
Result
FinJuice defeated Fulton and Shera
Grade
C
Analysis
This was little more than a nice surprise for the live audience and an opportunity for the former tag champions to perform in front of fans in the Impact Zone.
It was fun, if forgettable, but could mean a great deal to the tag team division if the victors stick around.
7 of 8
Credit: Impact Wrestling
The grudge match between Chris Sabin and Moose saw the former X-Division champion cut a frenetic pace early, only to have his onslaught negated by the strength and ferocity of his opponent. Moose punished Sabin, chopping him and obliterating him with a dropkick to the face.
A missed, unnecessarily high-risk moonsault by Moose allowed Sabin to mount a comeback. Moose halted his momentum with a fallaway slam from the top rope. He ragdolled Sabin back and forth into the barricades at ringside but Sabin, ever the resilient babyface, caught Moose with a rollup for the upset victory.
Result
Sabin defeated Moose
Grade
B-
Analysis
On the surface, this was a styles clash but in execution, it was a damn good match that showed off Moose’s ruthlessness and Sabin’s ability to overcome it all to score a win.
There are some that will question the logic of putting Sabin over when Moose just re-signed with the company and battled Kenny Omega for the Impact world title back at Against All Odds. If the intent is for the feud to continue, then Sabin winning and setting up the rematch makes sense.
If not, one has to question what the thought process was outside of potentially giving Sabin a big win on a stage he has competed on many times over his Hall of Fame-worthy career in Impact.
8 of 8
Credit: Impact Wrestling
With TJP ruled out, Fallah Bahh revealed former WWE star No Way Jose as his tag team partner for the Fatal 4-Way Match against The Good Brothers, Willie Mack and Rich Swann and tag team champions Violent By Design’s Rhino and Joe Doering.
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson cut Swann off, isolating him in their corner until a tag to No Way (apparently sans Jose) saw the fun-loving big man explode into the match. The action broke down, giving way to a tense staredown between Gallows and the massive Doering. The heavyweights exchanged hard rights and a double choke before the other combatants re-entered the ring.
Just as it appeared as though Doering and Rhino were about to retain their titles, The Good Brothers entered the match, drove the latter into the mat with the Magic Killer and stole the win and titles.
Result
The Good Brothers defeated Swann and Mack, Violent By Design and Bahh and No Way for the titles
Grade
C
Analysis
This was the first match of the night that was underwhelming. Not because it lacked effort or because it wasn’t good, but because there were too many moving pieces. No one was really allowed to get over or have any sustained offense because of the confines of both the match and the time.
The Good Brothers winning the titles makes sense based on star power alone but from a storytelling standpoint, VBD was in the midst of a fairly substantial push. Why take the belts off Rhino and Doering so early unless the idea is to remove the former from the group.
And if that is the case, might Heath be ready to comeback and rejoin The Man-Beast in a war with the Eric Young-led faction?
And where do Gallows and Anderson go from here as champions? A feud with Swann and Mack, maybe?