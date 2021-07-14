Imo: Uzodinma, a Supreme Court governor, gatecrasher – Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, the Imo West Senator, has lambasted the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Okorocha described Uzodinma as a Supreme Court governor and a gatecrasher.

The former governor of the state said Uzodinma was never an APC member until the ruling of the apex court in 2019.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo, the lawmaker accused the governor of attempting to force those who laboured for APC out of the party.

In a statement by Onwuemeodo, the former governor insisted that Uzodinma was reaping where he did not sow.

Okorocha denies defecting from APC to PDP, attacks Uzodinma

The statement reads: “Governor Uzodinma was never a member of APC. He joined APC after he had been announced governor by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court had given the Judgement that the Candidate of APC in the 2019 governorship election was Uche Nwosu. Showing that, Chief Uzodinma was a gatecrasher in APC.

“Yet, he does not want to be humble about that. He wants those who laboured and blackmailed over APC to leave the party for him.

“There would not have been APC in Imo today if Okorocha didn’t take the political risk he took to make Imo APC. Governor Uzodinma is reaping where he did not sow and one had expected him to be sober about that.”

Uzodinma and Okorocha have experienced a frosty relationship since the former assumed leadership of the state.