

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State police command yesterday said that it had commenced investigation into a sordid video on social media, where a suspected group of “unknown gunmen” were planning to slaughter to dead one of their victims tied to a stick.

The State commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said this to newsmen in Owerri.

To achieve this, the Commissioner said that a technical investigation committee, had been set up to analyze the video with the aim to apprehend the said hoodlums.

The CP, also asked the members of the public to continue to give the police information that would lead to tracking them.

According to Yaro, he said: “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media where, a man was seen tied horizontally to a stick undergoing inhuman act by some supected hoodlums.

“The command wish to inform the good people of Imo State that, we are already on top of the situation. Presently, A high powered investigation team have since been inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police to commence technical investigation into the viral video with the sole aim to unravel the truthfulness of the video and to trace the location if, it actually occurred in the State or not.”

“The command is assuring the good people of the state that, as soon as this is clarified, the outcome will be made public for all and sundry to know the real fact surrounding the viral video.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, use this medium to call on the good people of Imo State to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses. And advice that, anyone with useful information about the viral video to come forward with it,” Police said.