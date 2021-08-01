Home News Africa Imo police kill two suspected armed bandits in gun duel – The Nation Newspaper
By Chris Njoku, Owerri

IMO State Police Command yesterday shot dead two armed bandits while attempting to launch attack on Njaba Police station.

The bandits who were in a convoy moving towards Njaba town were intercepted by the Command’s Operation Restore Peace team at about 1.20am in a crossfire.

In a statement, the police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam said two of the suspects were gun down in the ensuing fire fight while others escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.

He said on searching the vehicle one Ak 47 rifles was recovered with ten rounds of live ammunition and a locally made double-barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.

According to him, the bandits detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.

