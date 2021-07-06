imo-police-arrests-four-suspected-esn-members

The Imo State Police Command has arrested four persons suspected to be members of the secessionist group, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

bioreports gathered that the suspects whose names were given as Chukwuebuka Oforji, Nicholas Ekwelem, Pascal Ekwelem and Onyekachi Emerenini, were arrested on Monday while attempting to launch an improvised explosive on the military checkpoint along Owerri-Orlu road in Imo State.

A press release from the state police command said the hoodlums engaged in a gun battle with special operatives of the police command and four of the bandits were eventually arrested in the process.

The press statement said, “the command operatives are currently on the pursuit of those fleeing hoodlums it is believed that they sustained serious bullet wounds during the gun duel.

“Efforts are on top gear to recover the arms of the group as well as other incriminating items.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has launched a mop-up exercise aimed at arresting the remnants of the IPOB/ESN members allegedly involved in the shooting and brutalization of innocent civilians in recent times.

