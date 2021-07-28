IMO State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has described former Governor Ikedi Ohakim as an asset to the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Uzodinma said this while welcoming the former governor into the APC.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu, Uzodinma, said that the people of Imo North Senatorial district would wax stronger in his administration with Ohakim’s entrance into the ruling party.

Earlier, while speaking in his country home, in Burma, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday, Ohakim said, “those who will bury me have asked me to join the APC.”

Ohakim said, “I have a unique orientation in participatory politics that emphasizes common interest as against personal interest. It was on record that in 1998, against the pull of the tide, many people were surprised when I refused to line behind APP which was considered the party of the movers and shakers of the state then and joined the PDP.

“This time around, I have refused to swim against the tide because my people, the ones that will bury me when I die, have asked me not to swim against the tide.

“I find in Governor Hope Uzodinma, a man who is determined to set enviable records that would change the lives and fortunes of the people and the state at the end of the day.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]