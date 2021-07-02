imo-government-gives-families-of-21-deceased-police-officers-n5m-cheque-each

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has given five million naira each to the families of 21 police officers who lost their lives during the recent security crisis in the state.

The Governor said the token was in compensation for the selfless services rendered by the fallen heroes.

Governor Uzodinma who spoke on Friday in the audience of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba during the latter’s one-day working visit, said the state government feels the pains of the immediate families of the deceased, assuring that they will not be left to suffer.

He described the recent security challenge in the state as unfortunate and commended the men of the state police for their gallantry in confronting the situation as it were.

He assured that Imo State will continue to enjoy a peaceful and crisis-free atmosphere because, according to him, various security agencies have aligned forces to tackle the menace.

He asked the Imo people to go about their normal businesses and not to be scared of the ‘unknown gunmen’.

“Imo is free now. There is nothing like unknown gunmen again. We have demystified them all.

“So I tell you to go about your normal businesses. You are covered. Our men are working day and night to protect you.

“The government of Imo is also making cash donations to the Ariel command in the state to enhance productivity.

“And for those miscreants who still carry illegal arms, I assure you that they will all be crushed in my administration.”

Addressing the police officers, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, commiserated with the bereaved families, appealing to members of the families to hold onto God.

He commended the men of Imo State Police Command for their show of gallantry even in the face of the heightened insecurity.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, in his contributions, promised to intensify efforts towards recording more success stories.

Meanwhile, the bereaved families were handed the cheques at the state police headquarters in Owerri and urged to be sober over their losses.

Among the deceased officers were Anayo, Solomon Onyeneke, Anyanwu Augustine, Ali Akpo, Daniel Ise, Kelechi Samuel, Elijah Haruna, Yusuf Daniel, Emmanuel Akim and Abia Tony.