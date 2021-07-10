Imo Assembly: I won’t seek legal redress, I will talk to the governor – suspended Obowo lawmaker, Ibeh

The member representing Obowo state constituency in Imo House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, has said that he won’t go the long way of seeking legal redress concerning his suspension, describing such step as a waste of time.

He said that he was waiting to have a one-on-one discussion with the governor.

The lawmaker who spoke to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to his suspension and five other members of the Assembly said that “it was not in his wildest dreams that he knew the Speaker was up to something on the fateful day.

According to him, “We received a message from the Clerk of the House informing us that there was an emergency sitting on Thursday, having earlier adjourned to 14th of July.

“When we got to the complex, we waited for the Speaker to arrive. Hours later, the Speaker came and we moved into the chamber and signed the attendance book.

“The Speaker immediately, without recourse to the rules, announced the dissolution of all standing committees of the House, and removal of the Chief Whip, Arthur Egwim whom he replaced with Obinna Okwarra of Nkwerre state constituency.

“Some of us were confused when the speaker said the decision was taken at the executive session whereas, there was no executive session. It was then that Onyemaechi Njoku of Ihitte-uboma stood on the special privileges of the house, but the speaker shut him down. He also did same to me when I tried to talk.

“We were even contesting the off-the-rule action of the speaker without knowing that the real shocker was on the way.

“About three other lawmakers raised concerns but he shut them down and imported his own rule.

“Minutes later, he announced the suspension of the six of us over what he tagged, ‘unparliamentary conduct This is ridiculous.

“I don’t know what that means because he also suspended Philips Ejiogu of Owerri-north and two others who were not present at the seating, this is most unparliamentary on its own.

“I Will simply wait to see the governor one on one to talk to him because he was also a legislator for several years. Let him say if what played out at the Assembly was in accordance with the legislative rules.

“We all are members of APC and he (governor) is our leader. He has a responsibility to resolve issues bordering his party.”

Meanwhile, bioreports gathered from a reliable Assembly source that the sporadic shootings at the House on Thursday, was done by security agents attached to the Speaker.

They allegedly shot in the air to prevent the suspended lawmakers from making advances on their principal, Paul Emeziem.

