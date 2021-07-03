imo-apga-disowns-njoku,-claims-detractors-trying-to-destabilise-party-ahead-of-anambra-poll

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State says its attention has been drawn to the fake news being peddled on social media with the impression of misleading the public and throwing a spanner in the wheels of the party’s vehicle.

In a statement signed by its Chairman in Imo state, Hon John Iwuala, and issued to bioreports on Saturday, APGA stated that the fake news which claimed that a Federal High Court sitting in Awka has declared Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of APGA as well as ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize him as same, is being speculated by enemies of the party who do not wish well for the party.

According to the party leadership, it contradicts the pronouncement of the court in the matter and those peddling such fake news are committing a serious offence.

The State Chapter of APGA called on all the party faithful, supporters and the general public to disregard the rumor.

The APGA release partly stated, “As your state Chairman in the state could have opted to ignore responding to such baseless and unwarranted fake news as it is not in my usual character to engage with charlatans and roadside political jobbers in social media rantings. But in order to disseminate the right and comprehensive information to the public, most especially, the good people, members, supporters and teeming APGA faithfuls in Imo State, I wish to respond.

“I am also not unaware that in so many occasions, the said Chief Edozie Njoku supporters would feed people (mostly their sympathisers) with such fake news thereby forcing them to start celebrating an unachievable victory where at the end these unsuspecting Imolites, mostly from Aboh Mbaise LGA will end up wasting their hard earned money on a fake court judgement”.

bioreports reported that the Federal High Court, Awka Judicial Division presided over by His Lordship, Hon Justice Nganjiwa on Thursday, dismissed the interlocutory application for an Order of Mandatory Injunction to restrain Chief Victor Ike Oye and recognize Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)

The High court held that the reliefs sought by the applicant are substantially the same as the reliefs sought in the substantive suit.

The court also held that granting such an application to declare Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of APGA will prejudice the hearing of the substantive suit before the court.

Recall that Barrister Sopulu Ezeonwuka had approached the Federal High court, Awka Judicial Division vide Suit No. FHC/AWK/CS/35/2021, praying the court to recognize Chief Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA and to compel him to conduct primary election purportedly on behalf of APGA.

With the above development, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye remains the National Chairman of APGA while Professor Charles Soludo stands as the duly nominated APGA candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.