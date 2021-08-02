THE Imo State chapters of the All Progressives Congress and the People Democratic Party on Sunday engaged in a war of words over the outcome of Saturday’s APC ward Congress.

While the PDP expressed gratitude to the people of the state for boycotting the APC ward congress, the APC accuses PDP of living in self- denial.

The PDP State Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, said “The PDP observed that contrary to enormous media hypes about the congresses and claims by the party of very large following by Imo people, the congresses witnessed a very abysmally low turnout, thereby confirming earlier reports by the PDP that during the recently concluded membership registration and revalidation exercise by the APC, Imo people utterly rejected the party in total disarray, by refusing to register or revalidate their membership with the anti-people party.”

In response, the Director General of APC new media directorate in the state, Cajetan Duke, said, “What we had yesterday was APC ward Congress not Imo Congress. Imo people are scattered across 18 political parties in Nigeria. You have no business with the exercise if you are not a registered party member. You also had no basis to adjust the outcome when you are not a member of our party nor took part in it.

“PDP is a party that has lost relevance. They have been rejected by Imo people and that is why they are seeking attention from us. The Congress we had yesterday was peaceful and very successful. It was monitored by INEC and security agents.”

