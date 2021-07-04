Home POLITICS Imo: Anxiety in Local govts as Uzodinma moves to dissolve Interim Management Committee
POLITICS

Imo: Anxiety in Local govts as Uzodinma moves to dissolve Interim Management Committee

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
imo:-anxiety-in-local-govts-as-uzodinma-moves-to-dissolve-interim-management-committee

Uneasy calm has gripped the 27 Interim Management Committee chairmen of LGAs serving in Senator Hope Uzodinma-led administration, following the announcement by the Governor to conduct local government council elections soon.

The Governor, in a meeting with members of Camphope Political group on Friday, said there would be serious changes in the local government which would include replacing the IMCs with new ones pending the conduct of the LGA council elections.

Meanwhile, there is palpable tension among the chairmen as most of them had intensified lobbying in order to be reappointed.

Sources close to Government House revealed to bioreports that the Governor is currently making consultations to access the performance of the IMCs in order to know who would be reconsidered for reappointment.

It would be recalled that the IMCs were inaugurated in March 2020 and have stayed more than a year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Delta variant will cause Covid surges in less-vaccinated...

The new circus comes to town: fiery support...

Trump Visits Florida to Whine About Arrests of...

Capitol, symbol of democracy, off-limits on Independence Day

Biden on Richardson’s sprinting suspension: ‘the rules are...

Biden said ‘the rules are the rules’ when...

Biden White House has majority-female staff, narrowed gender...

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

APC using the blood of innocent Nigerians for...

Maryland to continue paying federal unemployment benefits after...

Leave a Reply