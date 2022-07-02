Home NEWS Immigration speaks on recruitment
Immigration speaks on recruitment

by News
Nigeria’s Immigration Service has debunked reports that it is recruiting into the Service.

The Service made this known in a statement on its Twitter page on Saturday

It said public notices announcing a general recruitment/replacement exercise into the Service were false.

It said the notice was designed by some fraudulent persons who are seeking to deceive and exploit unsuspecting members of the public into parting with their hard-earned resources for non-existent vacancies.

The service maintained that it is currently not undertaking any recruitment exercise whatsoever and the public should ignore the publications.

It assured that efforts were ongoing to track down those behind such fraudulent publications with the aim of bringing them to justice.

