IMF Programme Will Help NPP Government Break The 8 – Addai-Nimoh

According to Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former member of parliament for Mampong, a program run by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will assist the Government of Ghana in addressing the issues brought on by force majeure.

In his opinion, this will assist the ruling party in ending the eight-year electoral cycle in the general elections of 2024.

“From this time to the end of 2024, the IMF programme will help and that should inure to the party,” he told Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3 Tuesday September 27.

He added that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) only requires unity and a dynamic leader going into the upcoming elections.

“I am advocating for a new face from the government,” he stressed.

“The programme seeks to establish a macro-fiscal path that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection.

“Government negotiations with respect to the IMF-supported programme is commencing this week and we are optimistic about making progress in our discussions.

“Government remains committed, and shall continue to actively engage all stakeholders, both public and private, in a clear and transparent manner as we seek to fast-track this process.”

Discussions with the IMF for a program that will be backed by the IMF have already begun between the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance.

Confirmation that Ghana’s debt is on a sustainable path is a crucial need for a program.

A thorough Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA), which is under underway, will be necessary for this.

The Government of Ghana is putting up a thorough post-Covid-19 economic agenda, according to a statement released by the Finance Ministry on Monday, September 26. This program will serve as the foundation for the IMF negotiations.

