imd-warns-of-heavy-rains-in-several-states,-9-killed-in-maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed several parts across India on Sunday, while the

India Meteorological Department

forecast heavy showers in several states for the next five days.

As many as nine people have lost their lives due to incessant rainfall and its related incidents in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Seventy-six people have lost their lives in the state during the ongoing monsoon season so far. Heavy rains since the last two days also claimed four lives so far in Telangana. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday declared three days of holiday for educational institutions from July 11.

Heavy downpour also pounded parts of south and central Gujarat districts, sending rivers in spate and inundating various low-lying areas, leading to the evacuation of 1,500 people, officials said on Sunday. The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days in Dang, Navsari and

Valsad

districts in south Gujarat.

As heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala, the IMD on Sunday issued an orange alert in four districts of the state for the day.

