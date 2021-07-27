IMAX Q2 Revenue Jumps 31%; Outlook Bright With Q3 Blockbuster Slate – Forbes

The trailer for the latest Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ is aired for the first time on the large … [+] screen in London’s Piccadilly Circus. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images



Despite new fears associated with the “delta variant” of Covid-19, in the U.S. and around the world, IMAX’s C.E.O. Rich Gelfond and his Interim C.F.O. Joe Sparacio presented an undeniably positive report card for IMAX’s second quarter today and a promising outlook for the remainder of 2021 and ahead, into 2022.

Due to the pandemic, any box office-related reports are bound to look encouraging compared with year-ago comparisons (when most theaters were completely shut-down) but IMAX smartly chose to compare revenues to its most record-breaking year, the pre-pandemic 2019, predicting that the company will “break all records” once 2021 has concluded.

IMAX announced it had generated over $109 million in global box-office in Q2, and it predicts it will easily exceed those numbers in Q3.

Fueled by titles such as James Bond’s No Time To Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Marvel’s: The Eternals and the return of The Matrix, Gelfond convincingly shared that the “pent up audience demand” from being forced to stay at home during the pandemic, will overflow as these much-anticipated franchise titles stack up, one after the other, as fall arrives.

Theaters in North America are 95% opened up, playing to 90% capacity, and worldwide, theaters are 86% open, despite the pandemic and the scourge of various variants presently in circulation and anticipated.

IMAX also announced the soon-to-be opening of its biggest theater yet, in Leonberg, Germany – – with an over 22 meter high screen and a width exceeding that of a 737 jetliner.

Locally, AMC and Regal movie chains are announcing IMAX theaters opening at newly leased locations at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Glendale’s Americana and West Hollywood’s The Grove.

Despite the major studios’ creating day and date releases on their streaming platforms with many of their titles, most blockbusters getting release dates this fall will have an average 45 day exclusive theatrical window, only improving the outlook for IMAX.