Home ENTERTAINMENT Images of the Week: Scenes from Couture Week – Vogue
ENTERTAINMENT

Images of the Week: Scenes from Couture Week – Vogue

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
images-of-the-week:-scenes-from-couture-week-–-vogue

It’s been a big week in the world of fashion. The couture shows have continued across Paris, capturing the imagination. Demna Gvasalia unveiled his first couture collection for the house, a veritable feast of construction and imagination. Iris Van Herpen literally sent couture into the stratosphere by collaborating with Domitille Kiger, the French female world-champion skydiver, who wore Van Herpen’s clothing during an aerial performance. 

Further south, the Cannes Film Festival kicked off this week, and with it, its inimitable red carpet. The films, including Annette and Stillwater, have made headlines, but the step-and-repeat is truly unmatched. 

Stateside, Vogue hosted its virtual Forces of Fashion summit. For the event, Tomo Koizumi and John Galliano swapped pieces from each other’s archive, and were given carte blanche to recycle them as they saw fit. Pyer Moss was set to unveil their first couture collection on Thursday, making Kerby Jean-Raymond the first Black American designer to join the couture calendar. Alas, the rain made the show impossible, but it’s now rescheduled for this coming Saturday. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EXTREME free runner’s stunt almost ends in DISASTER!...

Léa Seydoux tests positive, may miss Cannes Film...

‘Good Witch’ Cancelled, Catherine Bell and James Denton...

Wyandotte Street Art Fair – WXYZ-TV Detroit |...

Priyanka Chopra attends Wimbledon finals with Kate Middleton,...

Prince William and Kate Middleton Arrive for Wimbledon...

Little People, Big World: Everything To Know About...

Veteran Jamaican Actor Volier Johnson Has Died –...

Lori Harvey Shared Some PDA Pics With Michael...

Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser Trailers Show First...

Leave a Reply