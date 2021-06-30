image-of-nigerian-boxer-‘fighting’-with-tyson-fury-weeks-before-his-trilogy-vs-deontay-wilder-surfaces-online

Tyson Fury has asked for Efe Ajagba’s help as he continues to prepare for his third fight against Deontay Wilder

The Nigerian boxer will give him a feel of what he should expect when he faces the American next month

Fury currently holds the WBC heavyweight title after his triumph over the Bronze Bomber in February 2020

Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has been helping Tyson Fury prepare for his WBC title defence against Deontay Wilder later this year.

The 27-year-old who has won all 15 professional fights in his category posed with the Gypsy King after a period of sparring with the Nigerian flag hung behind the two pugilists.

Ajagba won 12 of his 15 bouts through knockouts and it is no doubt he is learning from the Briton who has also not lost any single encounter in his career.

WBC heavyweight champions during his media conference ahead of the trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

Fury had initially agreed to fight Anthony Joshua in a unification fight in a double-legged affair with the first phase expected to take place in Saudi Arabia this year.

The arrangement was however cancelled after Wilder dragged the 32-year-old to court over his failure to honour their trilogy agreement.

Venue for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy revealed

Both top boxers will now have their third fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, 24 July 2021 with the winner going home with the title.

Fury demolished the Bronze Bomber in February 2020 after knocking him out in the seventh round of their fixture staged at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

The American fighter landed in the hospital as a result of the beating he received from his opponent in the face-off, but he will not give up a chance to fight for the best he lost over a year ago.

Anthony Joshua furious after his proposed fight with Fury stalled

. earlier reported that British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has expressed frustrations after he discovered that his bout with Tyson Fury has been delayed yet again.

It was gathered that Fury is yet to sign off on the undisputed fight and Joshua has taken to social media to lament his frustrations, saying he is tired.

The heavyweight unification bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury was earlier scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia this summer.

