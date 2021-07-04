Home Technology Image of Microsoft’s Cloud PC UI leaked – MSPoweruser – MSPoweruser
At Microsoft’s June 24th event, the company skipped on some items we were expecting them to announce, including the company’s rumoured Cloud PC initiative.

Microsoft Cloud PC (codenamed “Deschutes”) would provide an Azure-powered Windows 11 desktop to companies who want to provide more security, a roaming desktop or who are unable or unwilling to upgrade their hardware.

Now reliable leaker ALumia has posted a promotional image of the interface of Microsoft’s Cloud PC feature, which can be seen below:

As can be seen from the graphic, Cloud PC would be offered via the browser, and users will be able to choose from a number of instances, presumable with saved states and configurations.

Microsoft was expected to announce the OS at their June event but is now expected to unveil it at Microsoft Inspire, which is being held on the 14-15th July. As an enterprise-focused event, this is likely more fitting, though it is unclear if Microsoft will ever offer this feature to consumers.

